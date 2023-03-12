 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel ‘marginalized’ by King Charles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started to feel marginalized by King Charles after blindsiding eviction.

Heat UK brought these revelations and insights to light regarding Harry and Meghan’s future plans.

The insider explained, “They’re still holding their cards close to their chests about whether or not to attend the coronation – whether it’s together or Harry by himself – but if they do it’ll almost certainly be a whistle-stop trip.”

“Publicly, they’re shrugging the eviction off, but behind the scenes, it stings and feels like further proof that the senior royals are moving to marginalize them from the fold while slamming the door on an eventual reconciliation.”

