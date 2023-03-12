 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘considering a move’ to where there’s ‘more sympathy’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

File Footage

Spare backlash has reportedly promoted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to consider moving to another country where there is more public support for them.

Heat UK brought these revelations and insights to light regarding Harry and Meghan’s future plans.

According to the source “The situation is rapidly becoming uncomfortable to the point of untenable.”

In light of this “there are talks of keeping base in LA and heading somewhere new like Canada, South Africa, or one of the other countries where they have more popularity and public sympathy.”

At the end of the day “There’s money to be made abroad and it fits their vision of global success.”

This comes especially considering, “Harry loves the idea of living in a natural and eco-friendly environment. He’s pushing hard to go down the private island route.”

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beaureturned her ring 'in an otherworldly way'

Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beaureturned her ring 'in an otherworldly way'
Oscar nominee Austin Butler on connecting with Elvis Presley's ghost for ‘Elvis’ role

Oscar nominee Austin Butler on connecting with Elvis Presley's ghost for ‘Elvis’ role
Oscar success puts ‘endangered’ Irish language centre stage

Oscar success puts ‘endangered’ Irish language centre stage
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners to face Prince Andrew's lawyer

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners to face Prince Andrew's lawyer
Eva Longoria says had 'a lot to prove' with 'Flamin' Hot'

Eva Longoria says had 'a lot to prove' with 'Flamin' Hot'
Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal
I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter

I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter
'Batman' was not originally offered to Christian Bale

'Batman' was not originally offered to Christian Bale
Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night

Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night
Guillaume Diop reacts as Paris Opera appoints him first black Etoile dancer

Guillaume Diop reacts as Paris Opera appoints him first black Etoile dancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel ‘marginalized’ by King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel ‘marginalized’ by King Charles
Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’

Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’