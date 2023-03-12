Prince Harry ‘considering a move’ to where there’s ‘more sympathy’

File Footage

Spare backlash has reportedly promoted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to consider moving to another country where there is more public support for them.



Heat UK brought these revelations and insights to light regarding Harry and Meghan’s future plans.

According to the source “The situation is rapidly becoming uncomfortable to the point of untenable.”

In light of this “there are talks of keeping base in LA and heading somewhere new like Canada, South Africa, or one of the other countries where they have more popularity and public sympathy.”

At the end of the day “There’s money to be made abroad and it fits their vision of global success.”

This comes especially considering, “Harry loves the idea of living in a natural and eco-friendly environment. He’s pushing hard to go down the private island route.”