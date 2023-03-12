 
Sunday Mar 12 2023
Hollywood stars enjoy 2023 pre-Oscars parties in LA

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Big faces from the entertainment industry appeared enjoyed lavish 2023 pre-Oscars parties on the eve of 95th Academy Awards gathering in Los Angeles.

Hollywood stars were not early to bed before the Sunday's show as they spent the Oscars eve out from their homes.

Have a glance at some of the biggest Hollywood stars nigh out:

Olivia Wilde, The Last of Us star photographed with with Don't Worry Darling director Pedro Pascal at CAA's 2023 pre-Oscars party.

Garcelle Beauvais, Andrew Garfield, Halle Bailey and Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham also attended pre-Oscars parties in stunning outfits.

Some of the celebrities were dressed head to toe in designers' dresses many, including Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and Camila Morrone as they arrived in the Beverly Hills Hotel for the annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner.

Before Sunday's big show begins, almost all the stars were having a blast  as they attended different parties in Los Angeles

It's also a happy reunion for Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Yeoh and Quan, who hug it out at Vanity Fair and Richard Mille's private cocktail party honoring their film at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills on March 10.

