Sunday Mar 12 2023
Harrison Ford names his favourite film

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Harrison Ford revealed his favourite movie, which is one of the classic Robert Duvall drama movies.

Speaking to AFI, the Star Wars star said, “If I had to pick just one film to which I had a very strong reaction and can remember vividly how I felt, it would be To Kill a Mockingbird. I think it had all of the elements of a great film. And it had such a strong moral register. I think that’s why I would say it’s very nearly my favourite film.

I think [Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch] was remarkable. It was impossible to see him act, he just didn’t do it. He brought truth and vivid storytelling to the screen but I don’t think he was so much interested in performance as he wan in storytelling. I admired him greatly,” the actor added.

Released in 1962, To Kill a Mockingbird is considered one of the greatest movies of the 20th century.

