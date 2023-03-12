'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' actor bowls over Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu

Shazam: Fury of the Gods star Ross Butler was gushed over by his veteran co-stars, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the actor said, “I cannot say anything about it, but you get to see more of the kids as superheroes, finally.

It's been something that we've really been wanting to show you guys more of, and you get to see the teamwork within the family."

Butler also shared on the Oscar-winner and the Kill Bill star's addition to the film, "Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren joined on, who are both legends. I got to meet them both on the same day in the same minute, and I geeked out.

And Rachel Zegler, she's a new part of the cast, and she's Snow White! We have so many cool additions, and the new super-suits are so sleek."