 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot
Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts about a reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

While rumours have been circulating about the renewal of the franchise, 47-year-old Scooby Doo star says he has been offered ‘nothing’. Freddie starred in the 1997 original movie and a sequel that was released a year later.

Speaking about the alleged reboot the actor said:

“I have been offered nothing, nothing. They just said that to get people excited,” Freddie told TooFab recently. “I haven’t spoken to anyone at their company, my agents haven’t received an offer from them whatsoever.”

The actor said that he spoke to the director who said:

“And she said, ‘Let me pitch you the idea.’ So she’s spoken to me about the idea, but I haven’t said yes, I haven’t received an offer.”

Elaborating on whether or not he would be interested in the project if offered he said:

“I’m only gonna do things that I like and work with people that I like and there’s not gonna be any wiggle room this time around,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to see someone come back to life,” he continued.

“I don’t like that, it just makes me think of old ’80s movies like Soapdish.”

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside

Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside
'Maid' actor Andie MacDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair

'Maid' actor Andie MacDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair
'Young Sheldon' could end soon, producer hints

'Young Sheldon' could end soon, producer hints
'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' actor bowls over Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu

'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' actor bowls over Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu
'Star Wars' actor once nearly arrested at Oscars

'Star Wars' actor once nearly arrested at Oscars
Harrison Ford names his favourite film

Harrison Ford names his favourite film

'Harry Potter' actor David Bradley would love to reprise 'Doctor Who' role

'Harry Potter' actor David Bradley would love to reprise 'Doctor Who' role
Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beaureturned her ring 'in an otherworldly way'

Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beaureturned her ring 'in an otherworldly way'
Oscar nominee Austin Butler on connecting with Elvis Presley's ghost for ‘Elvis’ role

Oscar nominee Austin Butler on connecting with Elvis Presley's ghost for ‘Elvis’ role
Oscar success puts ‘endangered’ Irish language centre stage

Oscar success puts ‘endangered’ Irish language centre stage
Hollywood stars enjoy 2023 pre-Oscars parties in LA

Hollywood stars enjoy 2023 pre-Oscars parties in LA
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners to face Prince Andrew's lawyer

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners to face Prince Andrew's lawyer