Sunday Mar 12 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prove loyalty to King Charles?

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to attend King Charles III's coronation in May to prove their loyalty to the monarchy.

A royal expert has urged the couple to put their "private family issues aside," claiming that the coronation could be an opportunity for the Sussexes to employ some palace diplomacy.

"This is not our show, it’s his show, we are here because that’s the sort of respect for a beautiful thing to do,” Robert Hardman, author of "Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II", has told Page Six.

He added: "I mean, there always is in any of these things and every family, you know, both sides have to sort of swallow a bit of pride."

He wen on: "If Harry just keeps saying, I’m not going to do anything until I receive an apology, Well, I think that could be a long way.”

However, Hardman is less optimistic about a potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

It is to mention here that King Charles has once again extended an olive branch to the couple. Meghan and Harry, who have received an invitation, have not confirmed if they will be attending King Charles's iconic event.

