Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden

Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma hilariously wishes ex-Joel Madden on his Instagram story.

Joel Madden, who dated Hillary Duff from 2004 to 2006, received a hilarious birthday wish from her current husband Matthew Koma.

As per People, Koma shared a picture of Duff and Madden together from the mid-2000s and captioned it, "It's not even weird that you dated my wife, it just makes me feel closer to you."

The second picture featured Koma with Madden's current wife Nicole Richie, where he plays a pink guitar while Richie can be seen sitting on the floor. "And now feels like a good time to tell you about me and your wife," Koma, 35, quipped.

Koma also shared pictures of himself and Madden where they both can be seen walking their dogs in one picture.

He also shared an image of the words, "Matt + Joel 4 eva" written in what appears to be a red crayon.

Madden later reposted a few of Koma's birthday wishes, including the photo of him and Duff, adding, "We love you Matt."

Duff had previously revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she has a really good relationship with Madden and Richie, and they are her neighbours.



