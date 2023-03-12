 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Hillary Duffs husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden

Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma hilariously wishes ex-Joel Madden on his Instagram story.

Joel Madden, who dated Hillary Duff from 2004 to 2006, received a hilarious birthday wish from her current husband Matthew Koma.

As per People, Koma shared a picture of Duff and Madden together from the mid-2000s and captioned it, "It's not even weird that you dated my wife, it just makes me feel closer to you."

The second picture featured Koma with Madden's current wife Nicole Richie, where he plays a pink guitar while Richie can be seen sitting on the floor. "And now feels like a good time to tell you about me and your wife," Koma, 35, quipped.

Koma also shared pictures of himself and Madden where they both can be seen walking their dogs in one picture.

He also shared an image of the words, "Matt + Joel 4 eva" written in what appears to be a red crayon.

Madden later reposted a few of Koma's birthday wishes, including the photo of him and Duff, adding, "We love you Matt."

Duff had previously revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she has a really good relationship with Madden and Richie, and they are her neighbours.

Hillary Duffs husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden
Hillary Duffs husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden


More From Entertainment:

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

Jenna Ortega clears out the myth that she is 'Dark' and 'Twisted' in real-life on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jenna Ortega clears out the myth that she is 'Dark' and 'Twisted' in real-life on 'Saturday Night Live'

Netflix: upcoming series and movies from March 14-17

Netflix: upcoming series and movies from March 14-17
Rihanna gears up to set Oscars stage on fire

Rihanna gears up to set Oscars stage on fire
Prince Harry has no intention to reconcile with his brother William

Prince Harry has no intention to reconcile with his brother William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prove loyalty to King Charles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prove loyalty to King Charles?
Ashley Graham joins Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh on Oscars pre-show rehearsals

Ashley Graham joins Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh on Oscars pre-show rehearsals

'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office

'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot
Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside

Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside
'Maid' actor Andie MacDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair

'Maid' actor Andie MacDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair
'Young Sheldon' could end soon, producer hints

'Young Sheldon' could end soon, producer hints