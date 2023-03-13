King Charles depriving siblings of fortune left by Queen Elizabeth: report

 
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew has expressed reservations after knowing that he has been left none of his mother's £650million fortune, according to a report in express.co.uk.

The publication reported that Princess Anne and Prince Edward are also said to harbour "some resentment" at not receiving an inheritance.

It said while as working royals Anne and Edward are supported by the Sovereign Grant, Prince Andrew  is "bewildered" at having no money, as he lost his taxpayer-funded security and accommodation when he stepped down as a working royal.

The Daily Express reported that the Duke of York has reportedly been complaining to friends.

One of his friends told The Sun on Sunday, "I gather he’s checked it out and there’s no will. He’s in despair. He’s a member of the family, for God’s sake."

What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head?"

The report said King Charles is now fully in control of the royal purse strings. It said he is not required to pay any tax on the money and has so far avoided handing any out to his younger sibling.


