Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal dig at the Academy for doing ‘nothing’ about Will Smith slap

Jimmy Kimmel took the stage at the 95th Academy Awards to host the show and could not hold himself from referencing last year's most controversial incident.

The comedian took a brutal dig at Will Smith for smacking Chris Rock on stage last year and the Academy members for doing “absolutely nothing” about it.

"If any person in this theatre commits an act of violence, you will be awarded best actor and be allowed to give a 19-minute speech,” he said during his monologue.

Shading the Academy members, he added, "If anything unpredictable or violent happens at this year's show, just do what you did last year - nothing.”

“Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug,” Kimmel seemingly roasted Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper, who consoled Smith after he smacked Rock last year.

For the unversed, Smith slapped Rock on stage while he was hosting 2022 Academy Awards for cracking a joke over his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.

He then won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard and delivered a lengthy tearful speech.



