Monday Mar 13 2023
Prince Harry wanted royal family to get therapy after he felt 'more pushed aside'

Monday Mar 13, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry revealed he “encouraged” his family to get therapy after they failed to understand him and he felt “more pushed aside.”

During his live therapy session with Dr Gabor Maté, the Duke of Sussex talked about “living with loss and personal healing” and was diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, depression and anxiety on the spot.

The father-of-two said he realized one day that he had started speaking “a new language” which the royal family could not understand and hence he “did the thing of trying to encourage everyone” in his family to have therapy.

Harry said that since he started having therapy, he learned a “new language and the people that I was surrounded by, they didn’t speak that language," noting that “a lot of families are complicated and a lot of families are dysfunctional as well.”

“So I actually felt more pushed aside and then I said to my therapist: ‘Ok, I’ve got a problem — this is working for me … so that I can now live a truly authentic life and be genuinely happy and be a better dad for my kids, but at the same time I’m feeling more and more distant from my loved ones and my family, this is a problem,’" he added.


