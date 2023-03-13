Jamie Lee Curtis thanks genre movie fans after first Oscar win

Jamie Lee Curtis has won her first Oscar for best supporting actress in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Acknowledging the hundreds of people that were a part of the project in her speech Curtis said:



“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people. I’m hundreds of people. Where are the Daniels?,”

“To all the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!,” she said.

“And to my mother and my father, who were both nominated for Oscars in different categories — I just won an Oscar!”

Curtis was up against Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, and her costar Stephanie Hsu for the award of best supporting actress at the Oscars 2023.

In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Curtis plays Deirdre Beaubeirdre, the IRS agent who ultimately becomes the adversary of Michelle Yeoh who plays Evelyn, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who must save the world. He film was written, directed and produced by the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and earned 11 Oscar nominations.