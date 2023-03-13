 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis thanks genre movie fans after first Oscar win

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis thanks genre movie fans after first Oscar win
Jamie Lee Curtis thanks genre movie fans after first Oscar win

Jamie Lee Curtis has won her first Oscar for best supporting actress in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Acknowledging the hundreds of people that were a part of the project in her speech Curtis said:

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people. I’m hundreds of people. Where are the Daniels?,”

“To all the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!,” she said.

“And to my mother and my father, who were both nominated for Oscars in different categories — I just won an Oscar!”

Curtis was up against Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, and her costar Stephanie Hsu for the award of best supporting actress at the Oscars 2023.

In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Curtis plays Deirdre Beaubeirdre, the IRS agent who ultimately becomes the adversary of Michelle Yeoh who plays Evelyn, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who must save the world. He film was written, directed and produced by the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and earned 11 Oscar nominations.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘turning his back on’ King Charles

Prince Harry ‘turning his back on’ King Charles
Here’s the reason why Prince Edward’s children don’t have official titles

Here’s the reason why Prince Edward’s children don’t have official titles
Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell treat fans to 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' at the 2023 Oscars

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell treat fans to 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' at the 2023 Oscars
Alexei Navalny's wife pays tribute to incarcerated husband at Oscars: 'I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free'

Alexei Navalny's wife pays tribute to incarcerated husband at Oscars: 'I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free'
Riley Keough stuns at Oscars 2023 after party after skipping the ceremony

Riley Keough stuns at Oscars 2023 after party after skipping the ceremony
Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s eldest daughter ties the knot

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s eldest daughter ties the knot
Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 despite ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ major nominations

Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 despite ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ major nominations
Meghan Markle ‘cares not’ for Prince Harry’s emotional needs

Meghan Markle ‘cares not’ for Prince Harry’s emotional needs
Ke Huy Quan: from ‘Temple of Doom’ to Oscar winner

Ke Huy Quan: from ‘Temple of Doom’ to Oscar winner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting seats in ‘Iceland’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting seats in ‘Iceland’
Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband’s in trouble!'

Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband’s in trouble!'