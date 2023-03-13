 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned for attending King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned for attending King Charles coronation

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned for attending King Charles coronation in Britain.

Senior bodyguard Richard Aitch told Express UK that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be safe during the Coronation with royal security, they would be exposed to all sorts of threats outside of it - even with private security.

The bodyguard with over 20 years of experience went on to say, the UK's private security industry is "unfit for purpose" --meaning Meghan and Harry would still face dangers with a privately hired security team.

He told the publication, the fact the British monarch has evicted the couple from Frogmore Cottage raises the question of where they will stay and what security will be provided to them.

Aitch said: "The threats are wide-ranging from the cracks and lunatics up to the seriously planned attacks."

The security expert said, "Before they even leave the US to come to the UK, they will have to know for sure whether they will have royal security protection when they’re not colocated with other members of the Royal Family."

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend

Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend
K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record

K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record
Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023
King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William
Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William

Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William
Camilla has issues with Charles for inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation: Insider

Camilla has issues with Charles for inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation: Insider

Here’s why King Charles offered Lilibet, Archie their Prince and Princess titles

Here’s why King Charles offered Lilibet, Archie their Prince and Princess titles
Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious dig at Matt Damon at the Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious dig at Matt Damon at the Oscars 2023
Riley Keough ‘texted’ Austin Butler in the morning of 2023 Oscars ceremony

Riley Keough ‘texted’ Austin Butler in the morning of 2023 Oscars ceremony
Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’

Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’