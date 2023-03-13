Prince Harry, Meghan Markle vying for ‘revenge’ from Camilla

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly using the timing of their announcement for Princess Lilibet, as ‘revenge against Camilla.



These admissions have been made by the Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden, in his chat with the Palace Confidential podcast.

There, he weighed in on the timing of Prince Harry’s title announcement, and branded it ‘revenge’.

He believes, “It does strike me as revenge by Harry and Meghan. What we've seen is two big developments over the past week.”

“Last week it emerged that they're being evicted from their only British home, which they described as their forever home at Frogmore Cottage.”

“Then we also learnt that Camilla's grandchildren were going to have roles at the Coronation.”

“Both things I think will have upset Harry and Meghan. They’ll be thinking 'What can we do to have our revenge?' and that’s making sure that their children can have these two titles.”