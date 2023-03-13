 
Monday Mar 13 2023
Harry, Meghan have a chance to 'soften' feud with royal family by attending coronation

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can heal the rift with the Royal family by showing up for King Charles' coronation.

Speaking to Us Weekly, royal historian Gareth Russell said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would take a "step in the right direction" if they do visit UK for the historic event.

The author of The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors also dished on the "suspicion" that the couple might be wearing “microphones” to record everything for another Netflix docuseries.

"I think if the Sussexes go, I would hope it could be a step in the right direction,” the expert said.

"I think there are a lot of jokes doing the rounds in Britain that if they do turn up, the Royal Family had better ask them to sign an NDA, or check if they're wearing microphones,” he added.

Russell further said, "There is a sense that anything and everything could end up on Netflix, or anything and everything could end up in a book.”

"There is probably a certain amount of suspicion of the Sussexes' links to the media, which is ironic, given Prince Harry's lifelong campaign against media intrusion."

The expert went on to say that the feud between the California-based couple and the royal family "might soften" if they spend time together at the Coronation.

It was revealed that King Charles has invited Harry and Meghan to the coronation scheduled for May 6th, but the couple hasn't confirmed if they'd be attending the event or not.

