 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting seats in ‘Iceland’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly slated to meet find the Royal Family transformed into ‘Iceland’ one they land for King Charles’ Coronation.

Inside sources close to the Palace have brought these revelations to light.

The source in question, quoted a close pal of the Royal Family and told The Mail about the implications that will follow Prince Harry’s arrival.

They warned, “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland’.”

“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”

This claim has come in reaction to Omid Scobie’s account of the couple’s reaction.

At the time of the announcement, Mr Scobie admitted that the entire situation was a “crushing blow” for the duo.

More From Entertainment:

Ke Huy Quan: from ‘Temple of Doom’ to Oscar winner

Ke Huy Quan: from ‘Temple of Doom’ to Oscar winner
Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband’s in trouble!'

Adele reacts to Shakira's diss song against Gerard Pique: 'Her ex-husband’s in trouble!'
‘Indiana Jones’ stars Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunite onstage at 2023 Oscars

‘Indiana Jones’ stars Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunite onstage at 2023 Oscars

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins 7 Oscars including ‘Best Picture’

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins 7 Oscars including ‘Best Picture’
Harry, Meghan have a chance to 'soften' feud with royal family by attending coronation

Harry, Meghan have a chance to 'soften' feud with royal family by attending coronation

Kate Middleton always wanted four children

Kate Middleton always wanted four children
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle vying for ‘revenge’ from Camilla

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle vying for ‘revenge’ from Camilla
Austin Butler reveals why Kaia Gerber didn’t accompany him to 2023 Oscars

Austin Butler reveals why Kaia Gerber didn’t accompany him to 2023 Oscars
Jenna Ortega recreates hilarious ‘The Exorcist’ sketch for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jenna Ortega recreates hilarious ‘The Exorcist’ sketch for ‘Saturday Night Live’
Ruth E Carter becomes first Black woman to win two Oscars

Ruth E Carter becomes first Black woman to win two Oscars
Austin Butler reveals how he honoured Lisa Marie Presley at Oscars 2023

Austin Butler reveals how he honoured Lisa Marie Presley at Oscars 2023
‘Dignified silence’: Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend reacts to ‘cold shoulder’ reports

‘Dignified silence’: Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend reacts to ‘cold shoulder’ reports