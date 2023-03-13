Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting seats in ‘Iceland’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly slated to meet find the Royal Family transformed into ‘Iceland’ one they land for King Charles’ Coronation.



Inside sources close to the Palace have brought these revelations to light.

The source in question, quoted a close pal of the Royal Family and told The Mail about the implications that will follow Prince Harry’s arrival.

They warned, “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland’.”

“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”

This claim has come in reaction to Omid Scobie’s account of the couple’s reaction.

At the time of the announcement, Mr Scobie admitted that the entire situation was a “crushing blow” for the duo.