 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ reign becoming ‘in tatters’ as Harry, Andrew ‘taking turns’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn that the absence of King Charles’ child and brother ‘speaks volumes’ about the strength of his reign, and many feels its looking ‘threadbare’.

Royal author Nigel Cawthorne brought these claims and allegations to light.

Cawthorne believes, “There is a battle royal going on here. It's tit for tat. Certainly tat. With the flawless Queen gone, the monarchy is looking a bit threadbare.”

According to a report by the Daily Mail, “Charles is in an impossible position. If either Andrew or Harry, or both, turn up, they are going to besmirch the coronation and take the spotlight away from him.”

“Their absence will be equally headline-grabbing and will diminish the significance of the ceremony.”

“The coronation is the key moment in the monarchy, but the top royals can't be bothered to turn up. Imagine a wedding or funeral where a brother or son is a no-show. It speaks volumes.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William
Camilla has issues with Charles for inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation: Insider

Camilla has issues with Charles for inviting Harry, Meghan to coronation: Insider

Here’s why King Charles offered Lilibet, Archie their Prince and Princess titles

Here’s why King Charles offered Lilibet, Archie their Prince and Princess titles
Riley Keough ‘texted’ Austin Butler in the morning of 2023 Oscars ceremony

Riley Keough ‘texted’ Austin Butler in the morning of 2023 Oscars ceremony
Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’

Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’
Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan reunite in 'American Born Chinese' teaser trailer by Disney+: Check it out

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan reunite in 'American Born Chinese' teaser trailer by Disney+: Check it out
Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals

Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals
Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement

Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement
'The Last of Us' creators confirm Bella Ramsey for season 2

'The Last of Us' creators confirm Bella Ramsey for season 2
'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' on Netflix: Everything to know

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' on Netflix: Everything to know