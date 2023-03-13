King Charles’ reign becoming ‘in tatters’ as Harry, Andrew ‘taking turns’

File Footage

Experts warn that the absence of King Charles’ child and brother ‘speaks volumes’ about the strength of his reign, and many feels its looking ‘threadbare’.



Royal author Nigel Cawthorne brought these claims and allegations to light.

Cawthorne believes, “There is a battle royal going on here. It's tit for tat. Certainly tat. With the flawless Queen gone, the monarchy is looking a bit threadbare.”

According to a report by the Daily Mail, “Charles is in an impossible position. If either Andrew or Harry, or both, turn up, they are going to besmirch the coronation and take the spotlight away from him.”

“Their absence will be equally headline-grabbing and will diminish the significance of the ceremony.”

“The coronation is the key moment in the monarchy, but the top royals can't be bothered to turn up. Imagine a wedding or funeral where a brother or son is a no-show. It speaks volumes.”