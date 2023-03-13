Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William

File Footage

Experts have just pointed out the stark contrast that exists between Prince Harry and Prince William, due to new inheritances.



Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these revelations.

She warns, “Money has long been something of a sore point for Harry with him having famously complained to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 “my family literally cut me off.”

According to the NZ Herald, “This reminder that William is set for uber wealth and Harry is set to have to work, work, work could not come at a worse moment for everyone involved, from the King and Queen Camilla down to their Jack Russells.”

These revelations were made in reference to King Charles’ alleged conversations with Harry that included claims like ‘I am not a bank’.