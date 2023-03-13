 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Adele is reportedly offered £1million per night in return for extension of Las Vegas residency.

According to reports, Adele's Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which is set to end in two weeks, has been renewed with double the amount she currently earns.

As per Daily Mail, the songstress' team is in talks to renew her deal, and the venue hopes that Adele's return would be in time for of the debut of the city's Grand Prix on November 18.

An insider told The Sun, "Adele is being asked to return for extra dates at the end of the year. Bosses at the venue want to tie them into the Grand Prix because her shows have been a massive success for Caesars."

