Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who has reportedly got official preliminary approval to relaunch her wellness blog The Tig after a six-year hiatus, will reportedly the site to share her opinions.

The Duchess of Sussex originally closed the blog when she began dating Harry, her now husband, in 2017. Meghan, according to the Mirror, has received official preliminary approval to relaunch it.



It could help Meghan to air her opinions. It may also help add to the wealth of the Sussexes in the future.



The Tig, named after the former Suits star's favourite wine Tignanello, could rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, a site said to offer similar wellness content.

The return of the blog could also see the mother-of-two become an agony aunt, a way for the Duchess to provide " commentary in the field of personal relationships", according to papers filed with the US Trademark and Patent Office.

Meghan first launched the blog when she was performing in "Suits" before she began dating Charles and Princess Diana's younger son, Harry.

Prince Harry's sweetheart has previously described the blog as a "passion project" that "evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity."