 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Meghan Markle to use her famous blog The Tig to sell her opinion?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who has reportedly got official preliminary approval to relaunch her wellness blog The Tig after a six-year hiatus, will reportedly the site to share her opinions.

The Duchess of Sussex originally closed the blog when she began dating Harry, her now husband, in 2017. Meghan, according to the Mirror, has received official preliminary approval to relaunch it.

It could help Meghan to air her opinions. It may also help add to the wealth of the Sussexes in the future.

The Tig, named after the former Suits star's favourite wine Tignanello, could rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, a site said to offer similar wellness content.

The return of the blog could also see the mother-of-two become an agony aunt, a way for the Duchess to provide " commentary in the field of personal relationships", according to papers filed with the US Trademark and Patent Office.

Meghan first launched the blog when she was performing in "Suits" before she began dating Charles and Princess Diana's younger son, Harry.

Prince Harry's sweetheart has previously described the blog as a "passion project" that "evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity."

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group TXT reveal the song that member Huening Kai can’t perform

K-pop group TXT reveal the song that member Huening Kai can’t perform
Oscars 2023 honour Warner Bros. on 100th birthday

Oscars 2023 honour Warner Bros. on 100th birthday
Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react

Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react
Legendary ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs to BTS song

Legendary ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs to BTS song
Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback

Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback
Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser

Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser
Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend

Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend
K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record

K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record
Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023
King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William