Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel learned 'martial arts' for ceremony

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel revealed he studied “martial arts” for the 2023 ceremony.

Speaking to USA Today, the late-night show host said, “I have been studying the martial arts since they asked me to host the show, so I think that’s what they’re referring to.”

“The truth of the matter is I am not ready for anything,” he added. “I’m ready for some things, but anything that involves violence or me having to run, I’m very not ready.

They had some kind of crisis management meeting where I guess they dream up scenarios that we might face, but no one has filled me in on any of that. So if there is a crisis, I’ll be the only one left in the dark.”

He continued: “Not only am I not a member of the team, my welfare doesn’t seem to be of particular concern. I don’t know what they’re worried about, but hopefully I won’t get slapped.”

On Smith being banned from the Academy events, Kimmel said, “People have to give him time or give themselves time and kind of get over it. But I do think, yes, he will come back. I believe that strongly.”