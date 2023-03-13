 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Legendary ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs to BTS song

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

The skater has spoken about BTS in the past
The skater has spoken about BTS in the past

Ice skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu performed on Notte Stellata to Dynamite, the popular track from the K-pop band BTS. The skater has spoken about BTS in the past and expressed an interest in performing to their songs.

Though Yuzuru retired in 2022, he has still been making appearances with solo shows as he prepares to become a part of Stars On Ice Japan 2023.

Before officially joining Stars on Ice, he came to perform on Notte Stellata. The new show was made in memory of the tragic 2011 Tōhoku tsunami and earthquake, hoping to offer comfort 12 years after the event took place.

Yuzuru took part in producing the show as he’s from the Tōhoku region and was also personally affected by the event. According to him, he chose to perform to Dynamite because the song originally brought a smile to people’s faces during the pandemic and wanted to do the same. 

More From Entertainment:

Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react

Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react
Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback

Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback
Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser

Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser
Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend

Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend
K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record

K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record
Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?

Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?
Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023

Lady Gaga wins hearts by helping photographer at Oscars 2023
King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William
Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William

Prince Harry ‘needs more money’ than Prince William
Prince Harry reportedly wants ‘nothing to do’ with Prince Andrew

Prince Harry reportedly wants ‘nothing to do’ with Prince Andrew