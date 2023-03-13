 
Netflix 'You' season 5: Penn Badgley teases Joe will have 'power he had not'

Netflix 'You' season 5: Penn Badgley teases Joe will have 'power he had not'

Netflix You star Penn Badgley teased that Joe will have new power and more resources in season 5, the series released the remaining episodes of season 4 part 2 on March 9, 2023.

The Gossip Girl star teased that his character Joe Goldberg will have new powers in the upcoming season of the series.

Spoilers: After fueling a potential conflict between him and Rhys Montrose played by Ed Speleers, who is believed to be the “Eat the Rich” killer, quickly became something much more complicated in You season 4.

The question of whether Joe will face justice after the You season 4 finale, but stopping him is smeeingly more difficult now.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley reveals that his character has a “power” he never had before, that the series will see him comitting more crimes while moving forward.

"Well, clearly he's back home in New York... But now he's sort of got unlimited resources. He actually has the power he's not had. With Love and the Quinn family, he had power but he didn't want it" he said.

He further added, "he didn't want to take it. He didn't want -- the family didn't really want to give it to him. I think now, he's really embracing his lower nature. He's letting the animal take over the human basically. He's letting the predator take over his... heart."

