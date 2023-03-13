 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return

You star, Penn Badgley, has opened up on Jenna Ortega's comeback chances in the show.

Speaking to Metro, Badgley believes Wednesday's immense success makes it unlikely for the actor to reprise her role.

"Oh man… I mean the truth is they [Netflix] would have to pay up. She’s got that Wednesday money now," he added.

"You got to talk to Netflix."

However, the 36-year old still wanted to see Ortega back on the show.

"That would be great obviously, that would be so amazing. I don’t know that it’s going to happen. We’ll see," he added.

Earlier, showrunner Sera Gamble disclosed that the actor was in talks to return to the show. However, her schedule clashed with The Addams Family spin-off shooting.

“We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, 'Oh, Jenna is doing some show'," she revealed to IndieWire.

