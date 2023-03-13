 
Meghan Markle, Harry keep mum on Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have not publicly shared any words about Prince Edward and Sophie's new royal titles as the couple are now called the Duke and Duchess of Edinburg.

The new Duchess of Edinburgh is said to be "relieved" that she no longer needs to curtsey to Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle. 

The former Countess of Wessex had previously been duty-bound to defer Meghan, who as the Duchess, was of a higher rank. 

But now, this is not the case as she has been given her new title of Duchess of Edinburgh following Prince Edward's promotion as Duke of Edinburgh on Friday by King Charles III.

A friend of the couple said: "Sophie is relieved. She no longer has to curtsey to someone in the family who has not only left Royal duties but has spent the past three years criticising the institution that Sophie works so hard to support."

The relations between the two Duchesses has allegedly been strained since Meghan rejected Sophie as a mentor for life as part of the monarchy.

The claims about tensions between Sophie and Meghan featured in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, by author and friend of the Royals Gyles Brandreth. He writes that Meghan ‘made it clear’ she didn’t need Sophie’s help and would instead rely on Prince Harry.

Sophie was all smiles and in high spirits as she appeared at an official event in Scotland hours after the Buckingham Palace's announcement.

