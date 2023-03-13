Eva Longoria says she’s ‘making a difference’ without running for office

Eva Longoria has recently shared her two cents on politics.



In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Eva revealed that she would not run for office.

“The reality is you don't have to be a politician to be political,” said Eva who co-founded the political action committee Latino Victory Project and has campaigned for Joe Biden and Barack Obama during the presidential runs.

The actress continued, “And I think that's the biggest myth. People go, ‘You should run for office so you can make a difference’.”

“I am making a difference,” added the 47-year-old.

Eva has been one of industry’s few Latina stars and hence she believed she had an onus to speak up.

“I quickly realised I was going to have a platform, or a voice,” stated the Desperate Housewives star.

Eva pointed out, “My mentor, [civil rights activist] Dolores Huerta, is the one that actually told me that. She said, ‘One day, you're going to have a voice, so you better have something to say’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eva also talked about cultural identity and dividing her time between Mexico and the United States.

“When I'm in the United States, [I hear], ‘Oh, you're Mexican’. And when I go to Mexico, they go, ‘Oh, the American.' I'm like, wait? Well, yeah, I'm both’. I'm 100% Mexican and 100% American at the same time,” remarked the actress.