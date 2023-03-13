 
Kate Middleton, Camilla hang on to their hats at Commonwealth Day service to avoid embarrassment

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate avoided a big fashion mishap at windy Commonwealth Day Service on Monday.

The Princess of Wales and Queen Consort were seen hanging on to their stunning hats while walking into Westminster Abbey to avoid embarrassment.

Camilla and Kate were all smiles as the attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service, their first in their new royal roles. Both the dignitaries seemed to laugh as they held their hats to prevent them from potentially blowing away in the windy conditions.

The moment was reminiscent of Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in 2018 when wedding guests fought the wind from taking their headpieces or blowing around their skirts. The bride and groom's open-top carriage ride was even canceled due to the weather.

However, Kate and Camilla turned heads as they looked smashing in blue ensembles paired with meaningful jewelry for the annual event.

Prince William's wife wore navy peplum jacket and skirt by Erdem with a pair of Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings and a Prince of Wales feathers brooch. While, Camilla chose a blue dress and coat with a feathered beret, plus a sapphire and diamond brooch that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

