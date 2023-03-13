Jenna Ortega describes her Wednesday viral dance as ‘disorientating’: Here’s why

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has recently explained why she finds the viral dance from her Netflix series “disorientating”.



“When they were telling me [it was going viral] I was trying to seem uplifted about it, like, ‘Oh, wow!’” said Ortega in a new interview with UK newspaper.

The actress continued, “But mentally, in my head, I was hoping people wouldn’t pay so much attention to that part.”

“It’s disorientating. I don’t think people are naturally designed to have that many eyes on them,” stated the Scream VI actress.

Ortega told outlet, “I am a perfectionist, so I am mentally tweaking and adjusting and fixing things in my head: what I should have done, what could have been better.”

Speaking of fame after Wednesday series, Ortega remarked, “I used to do a Disney show when I was younger.”

I was a little bit of a public figure, used to get recognised, or whatever. When I look back, I think I was so out of place. I didn’t understand where I was … and you start to see Hollywood for the first time, and it’s a bit intimidating, a bit off-putting,” stated Ortega.

The actress mentioned, “I felt like I was a people’s princess. I didn’t really feel like myself. Then it started to slow down and I lived a pretty normal life.”

When asked about dating, Ortega replied, “I don’t know. I’m definitely more of a work person.”

“I mean, some people figure it out, but I’m not really in a place where … I don’t know. It doesn’t really have anything to do with my work,” she added.