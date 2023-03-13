 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh speaks up on ‘shattering’ the ‘glass ceiling’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh speaks up on ‘shattering’ the ‘glass ceiling’
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh speaks up on ‘shattering’ the ‘glass ceiling’

Michelle Yeoh has recently opened up about “breaking the glass ceiling” after her historic win for Best Actress at the Oscars 2023 on March 12.

Following her win, Michelle talked to press for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once as she said, “This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation.”

The actress continued, “I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time, and tonight we freaking broke that glass ceiling.”

“I Kung Fu'd it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who felt unseen, unheard,” stated the 60-year-old.

The Malaysian star commented, “It's not just the Asian community.”

“This is for the Asian community and anyone who has been identified as a minority,” she remarked.

The actress explained, “We deserve to be heard; we deserve to be seen; we deserve to have the equal opportunity so we can have a seat at table. That's all we're asking for. Give us an opportunity. Let us prove we are worth it.”

While giving advice to others, Michelle suggested, “If this is your passion, this is your love, you have to stand up for yourself and for what you believe in and for what you want to do.”

“I'm still here today. Finally, after 40 years, I get this and urged people to never give up,” commented the actress.

Michelle added, “Light that fire in your soul and stay on the path. Believe. Dare to dream. Because if you don't dream, it's impossible.” she reminded, saying the best thing her mother taught her was confidence.

“Nothing is impossible. Look at me, I'm here,” she concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle put on 'best kit' to hide 'dark' suicidal thoughts for Royal event

Meghan Markle put on 'best kit' to hide 'dark' suicidal thoughts for Royal event
Cole Sprouse believes Hollywood ‘encourages worst qualities’ in actors

Cole Sprouse believes Hollywood ‘encourages worst qualities’ in actors
Prince William told Camilla about Kate-Meghan fight in 'slip of tongue': Harry

Prince William told Camilla about Kate-Meghan fight in 'slip of tongue': Harry
Meghan Markle 'looked Harry in the eye' after press released Kate Middleton 'sci-fi' feud

Meghan Markle 'looked Harry in the eye' after press released Kate Middleton 'sci-fi' feud
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled 'embarrassment to themselves'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled 'embarrassment to themselves'
Jenna Ortega describes her Wednesday viral dance as ‘disorientating’: Here’s why

Jenna Ortega describes her Wednesday viral dance as ‘disorientating’: Here’s why
Kate Middleton, Camilla hang on to their hats at Commonwealth Day service to avoid embarrassment

Kate Middleton, Camilla hang on to their hats at Commonwealth Day service to avoid embarrassment
King Charles delivers his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch

King Charles delivers his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch
Eva Longoria says she’s ‘making a difference’ without running for office

Eva Longoria says she’s ‘making a difference’ without running for office
King Charles pays special tribute to late Queen in his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch

King Charles pays special tribute to late Queen in his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch
White Lotus star Lukas Gage reveals why he refuses to label his ‘sexuality’

White Lotus star Lukas Gage reveals why he refuses to label his ‘sexuality’
Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on major career milestone at the Oscars 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on major career milestone at the Oscars 2023