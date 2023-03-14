 
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Meghan Markle put on 'best kit' to hide 'dark' suicidal thoughts for Royal event

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle put on a brave face after having an emotional breakdown at Nottingham Cottage.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals his wife pretended to be fine while she faced suicidal thoughts.

Harry pens: "We had a Sentebale engagement that night, at the Royal Albert Hall, and I kept telling myself: We can’t be late. We cannot be late. They’ll skin us alive! And they’ll blame her. Slowly—too slowly—I realized that tardiness was the least of our problems. I said she should skip the engagement, of course. I needed to go, make a quick appearance, but I’d be home fast."

Harry continues: "No, she insisted, she didn’t trust herself to be at home alone for even an hour with such dark feelings. So we put on our best kit, and she applied dark, dark lipstick to draw attention away from her bloodshot eyes, and out of the door we went."

