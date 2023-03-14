Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence from the the 95th Academy Awards was “no surprise” as it would have raised many questions if they had come to the event.

After fans question why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not come to Oscars, celebrity PR expert told The Express that their presence at the event would only have brought bad press.

"It makes little sense for Harry and Meghan to be at the Oscars,” Carla Speight told the outlet. “Their documentary wasn’t nominated.”

“Meghan’s not currently acting and I don’t think Harry has any plans to either, though stranger things have happened with them recently."

Speight added, "If they showed up to the Oscars, it would raise many questions as to why and ultimately it wouldn’t be a good look for them as it makes no sense."

She went on to reveal that the only time celebrities go to award shows are for three reasons. "Either they’ve been nominated, are networking or have a project they want to plug," Speight said

"Harry and Meghan don’t have any of those reasons to be there, so it’s no surprise they weren’t there,” the PR guru added.