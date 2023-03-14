 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’
Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’ 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence from the the 95th Academy Awards was “no surprise” as it would have raised many questions if they had come to the event.

After fans question why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not come to Oscars, celebrity PR expert told The Express that their presence at the event would only have brought bad press.

"It makes little sense for Harry and Meghan to be at the Oscars,” Carla Speight told the outlet. “Their documentary wasn’t nominated.”

“Meghan’s not currently acting and I don’t think Harry has any plans to either, though stranger things have happened with them recently."

Speight added, "If they showed up to the Oscars, it would raise many questions as to why and ultimately it wouldn’t be a good look for them as it makes no sense."

She went on to reveal that the only time celebrities go to award shows are for three reasons. "Either they’ve been nominated, are networking or have a project they want to plug," Speight said

"Harry and Meghan don’t have any of those reasons to be there, so it’s no surprise they weren’t there,” the PR guru added.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves brings ‘John Wick’ to Paris

Keanu Reeves brings ‘John Wick’ to Paris
Megan Fox ditches her engagement ring for 2023 Oscars after party

Megan Fox ditches her engagement ring for 2023 Oscars after party

King Charles congratulates Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win

King Charles congratulates Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win
Miley Cyrus gets a shout-out from former Disney co-star Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus gets a shout-out from former Disney co-star Selena Gomez
Emily Ratajkowski reveals how she left Sebastian Bear-McClard while struggling with anxiety

Emily Ratajkowski reveals how she left Sebastian Bear-McClard while struggling with anxiety
Oscars ratings tick up again as ‘Everything Everywhere’ triumphs

Oscars ratings tick up again as ‘Everything Everywhere’ triumphs
Khloe Kardashian receives flak for hailing Tristan Thompson as ‘Best Father’

Khloe Kardashian receives flak for hailing Tristan Thompson as ‘Best Father’
Lady Gaga's gave worth-watching reaction when 'RRR' won the Oscar

Lady Gaga's gave worth-watching reaction when 'RRR' won the Oscar
Prince Harry delivered 'bad news' to Meghan Markle about dad in bed

Prince Harry delivered 'bad news' to Meghan Markle about dad in bed
Meghan Markle put on 'best kit' to hide 'dark' suicidal thoughts for Royal event

Meghan Markle put on 'best kit' to hide 'dark' suicidal thoughts for Royal event
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh speaks up on ‘shattering’ the ‘glass ceiling’

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh speaks up on ‘shattering’ the ‘glass ceiling’
Meghan Markle asked Prince Harry what 'sin' had she done to deserve 'hatred'

Meghan Markle asked Prince Harry what 'sin' had she done to deserve 'hatred'