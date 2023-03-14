 
'Creed III' star Tessa Thompson gets candid on food choices at 2023 Oscars party

Creed III star Tessa Thompson got candid on her food choices and shared surprising facts about what she has and hasn't eaten yet.

On Sunday at the Vanity Fair's annual Oscar party, the Creed III star revealed that she never ate a hamburger in her life and also only recently tried an egg.

When a reporter asked if the actress was a vegetarian, she responded saying, "No" she also revealed that she has never had a hamburger in her life.

"I eat other things, I've just never had a hamburger," said the Passing actress before she joked, "It's the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim."

She also added that she just "recently" tried an egg for the first time, however, she wasn't impressed.

"I had never had one of those. I don't think they're great," she said.

When the reporter suggested that there can be many ways to enjoy an egg Thompson said, "That's the problem with them. It's like, pick a lane."

Still, there's one traditional staple that she can't get enough of, "I love potatoes."

This candid conversation came after the release of Creed III on March 3, in which she starred as Bianca, the wife of famous boxer Adonis Creed portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, who also served as the director on the third installment of the franchise.

In a recent interview with Refinery29 she revealed that she and her co-star Jordan "actually" went to couple's therapy together "in character" to prep for their roles in the film.

