Here’s why King Charles may not include Prince Harry in will

Prince Harry is likely to fa e the consequences of his explosive memoir, Spare, even further as father King Charles maybe planning to snub him again.

According to royal commentator, Daniela Elser, who wrote in an op-ed for the New Zealand Herald, the Duke of Sussex and his uncle Prince Andrew will be getting “some very bad news about wills,” via Daily Express UK.

She claimed that the Duke of York reportedly not receiving anything from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s will is a sign of what Harry could face.

She said during the early 1990s, Elizabeth II decided to the Royal Family would pay tax, but struck a deal which stipulated that money passing directly from one sovereign to another would not be hit with 40 percent inheritance tax.

“And that, obviously, has huge possible implications for one Prince Harry, whose brother Prince William could therefore very well inherit everything from Charles,” she penned.

“This inheritance situation only exacerbates further the already canyon-sized gap that exists between William and Harry when it comes to moolah.”

However, she explained that the irony of this situation is that Harry is in “much more need” of money, having “fled the palace coop.”

Although, the royal commentator also believes that Harry could benefit from a similar settlement to the one Elizabeth II provided for Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward while she was alive.