 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Here’s why King Charles may not include Prince Harry in will

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Prince Harry is likely to fa e the consequences of his explosive memoir, Spare, even further as father King Charles maybe planning to snub him again.

According to royal commentator, Daniela Elser, who wrote in an op-ed for the New Zealand Herald, the Duke of Sussex and his uncle Prince Andrew will be getting “some very bad news about wills,” via Daily Express UK.

She claimed that the Duke of York reportedly not receiving anything from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s will is a sign of what Harry could face.

She said during the early 1990s, Elizabeth II decided to the Royal Family would pay tax, but struck a deal which stipulated that money passing directly from one sovereign to another would not be hit with 40 percent inheritance tax.

“And that, obviously, has huge possible implications for one Prince Harry, whose brother Prince William could therefore very well inherit everything from Charles,” she penned.

“This inheritance situation only exacerbates further the already canyon-sized gap that exists between William and Harry when it comes to moolah.”

However, she explained that the irony of this situation is that Harry is in “much more need” of money, having “fled the palace coop.”

Although, the royal commentator also believes that Harry could benefit from a similar settlement to the one Elizabeth II provided for Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward while she was alive.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber 'did not look well' as he appeared at Oscars afterparty from back entrance

Justin Bieber 'did not look well' as he appeared at Oscars afterparty from back entrance

Riley Keough reportedly ‘locks out’ grandma Priscilla Presley from Graceland

Riley Keough reportedly ‘locks out’ grandma Priscilla Presley from Graceland
Harry, Meghan public attacks against William, Kate brought them 'closer'

Harry, Meghan public attacks against William, Kate brought them 'closer'
Tom Cruise skipped 2023 Oscars to avoid seeing ex-wife Nicole Kidman, report

Tom Cruise skipped 2023 Oscars to avoid seeing ex-wife Nicole Kidman, report
Prince Harry unable to see how much hurt he’s created with attacks against royal family

Prince Harry unable to see how much hurt he’s created with attacks against royal family
Diana wouldn't have liked Harry's feud with Charles: 'She was real stickler for good manners'

Diana wouldn't have liked Harry's feud with Charles: 'She was real stickler for good manners'
Harry Hamlin recalls meeting Tom Brady for the first time: 'He's really nice'

Harry Hamlin recalls meeting Tom Brady for the first time: 'He's really nice'
Rock legend Lou Reed’s tai chi book to be published

Rock legend Lou Reed’s tai chi book to be published
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spotted leaving 2023 Oscars after-party together

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spotted leaving 2023 Oscars after-party together
Lilibet’s christening should have been in UK ‘if they wanted royals’ attendance’

Lilibet’s christening should have been in UK ‘if they wanted royals’ attendance’
Jessica Alba put up 'armor of masculinity' to get around Hollywood predators

Jessica Alba put up 'armor of masculinity' to get around Hollywood predators
Prince George likely to break royal tradition at King Charles coronation?

Prince George likely to break royal tradition at King Charles coronation?