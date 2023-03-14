Jessica Alba put up 'armor of masculinity' to get around Hollywood predators

Actress Jessica Alba took on a masculine persona as a teenager to avoid Hollywood predators, the actress revealed on HBO Max and CNN’s 'Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?'.

The Fantastic Four star began acting when she was only 13 and landed her breakthrough role as Max Guevara on Fox’s Dark Angel at the age of nineteen.

“I guess I understood that I needed to help sell the product,” Alba told Wallace when asked if it concerned her that the media portrayed her as a sex symbol.

“And they sell it how they do so I understood it as a business decision and a strategy. And so I was able to distance myself from it. But I guess, you know, you can’t change other people’s minds about what they may or may not think of you. I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with owning your sexuality. I just frankly was definitely not that person. I was very nervous about all of that, and I was quite uncomfortable in my own skin.”

“It wasn’t until I became a mom that I really started to even see myself as a woman or a sexual being or someone who owned her power and her femininity,” Alba continued.

“At that time, I felt like I was very much having to put up this armor of masculinity and masculine energy so I wouldn’t, you know, be preyed on because there were a lot of predators in Hollywood from age 12 to 26.”

“I was a warrior. I put up that energy,” Alba said. “I was really tough, man. I curse like a sailor and I was very, I try…I think I tried to make myself as unavailable as possible, so that I wouldn’t be taken advantage of.”

Alba began her television and movie career at age 13 in Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack. She is best known for her role in Dark Angel. Alba is also the co-founder of The Honest Company, a consumer goods establishment that sell household and baby products.

