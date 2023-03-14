 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spotted leaving 2023 Oscars after-party together

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemingly made their couple’s debut at the star-studded Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party on Sunday night.

The Kardashians star, 27, and the three-time Grammy-winning rapper, 29, further fueled their romance rumors by leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars bash at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The rumored pair was seen leaving the event together, with the two getting on the same car.

However, it is yet unclear if Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper arrived together at the bash, but they were photographed getting in the same vehicle at the end of the evening.

While Jenner attempted to cover her face with her hand to avoid the paparazzi, the Bullet Train actor seemed more relaxed around the cameras.

Earlier in the evening, Jenner attended Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars bash alongside her friend Hailey Bieber and sister Kylie Jenner.

Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors after they were seen out to dinner in mid-February, though they made sure to leave from separate exits.

The reality TV star has not commented on her budding romance with Bad Bunny, who last dated Gabriela Berlingeri.

