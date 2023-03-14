 
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Tom Cruise skipped 2023 Oscars to avoid seeing ex-wife Nicole Kidman, report

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Tom Cruise sparked speculations after skipping the 2023 Oscar awards on Sunday. The Top Gun: Maverick star missed the ceremony to avoid seeing his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, reportedly.

Cruise, 60, snubbed the 95th Academy Awards despite his blockbuster hit movie Maverick being nominated for six awards.

The Mission Impossible star reportedly wanted to avoid an “awkward run-in” with Kidman, 55, whom he divorced more than 20 years ago.

“Tom was not there because she was there, and he did not want a run-in,” a source told Daily Mail on Monday.

However, sources close to Cruise allegedly told the outlet that his absence was “not personal” and instead the result of scheduling issues.

A rep. for Cruise confirmed to People that the actor is currently filming Mission: Impossible 8 overseas.

Cruise and Kidman married on Dec. 24, 1990, and adopted two children — Isabella, now 29, and Connor, now 27. The Edge of Tomorrow star filed for divorce in February 2001, citing “irreconcilable difference.”

The Mummy star married fellow actress Katie Holmes, 44, on Nov. 18, 2006. The pair had a daughter, Suri, now 16, and divorced in August 2012.

Cruise starring Top Gun: Maverick earned Oscar nomination in categories of Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

The sequel to original 1986 Top Gun won the Oscar for Best Song, Take My Breath Away.

