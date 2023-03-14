'Scream VI’ directors would ‘love to make another movie’ with Neve Campbell

Scream VI directors affirmed that they are willing to work again with Neve Campbell and hopeful for her return to the horror franchise.

As Scream VI marked the first film of the franchise in which Campbell's character Sidney Prescott was not appeared, but the directors on the film are determined to not give up on the 49-year-old actress.

In a conversation with THR, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett shared their opinion regarding working with Campbell and what do they expect regarding her return to the franchise.

"We'd never give up on her. We love Neve, and we love Sidney," Bettinelli-Olpin told the outlet. "So we'd love to be able to make another movie with her, and we're not giving up."

In addition to this, when the directors sat with Variety, the screenwriter James Vanderbilt also joined the conversation and expressed his thoughts "We love Neve and think she's amazing and had a great experience with her on [Scream 5]," he said.

He further added, "she needs to do what she needs to do as a business woman, and we totally support that."

For the unversed, last year, Campbell announced that she would not be joining the franchise for Scream VI, due to a salary dispute with the studio.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell stated, per Deadline. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

She further added, "It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Furthermore, the producer on the sixth installment, William Sherak recently spoke with Deadline and mentioned that, as far as he is concerned, Campbell is "always welcome" back to the franchise.

"We had an amazing time with her on 5, [so] we look at that and say she is a spectacular part of this franchise. We want her to make decisions that are right for her, and she will always be welcome and part of this franchise," said Sherak.

He further continued, "I think the fun of what Jamie and Guy did in 5 and 6 proves that anybody can exist in this franchise at any moment. So, we look at it and go, 'It's a door, it's open, and at any time you can walk through the door, whoever it is, as a legacy character.' We continue to just widen how many legacy characters we have, and they're all amazing people that we can bring back at any time."

Scream VI is now streaming in the theatres everywhere.