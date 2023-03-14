 
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Princess Diana would be 'unhappy' with Prince Harry's feud with Prince William: Expert

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Princess Diana would have been upset to see her sons Prince Harry and Prince William feuding with each other and her younger son's scathing attacks against his brother.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Royal expert Ingrid Seward said that the former Princess of Wales would have been “unhappy” about how the Duke of Sussex has spoken about his brother.

"Diana used to say 'Harry's the naughty one, just like me', but Diana was more sensitive to people's feelings than Harry is,” the expert said.

"She wouldn't have been so outspoken because she wouldn't want to hurt William,” Seward added. "I imagine that Diana would be unhappy with the way Harry has spoken about his brother."

Dishing on the late Princess’ relationship with King Charles, the expert said, "Also, I think that Diana felt it was the exclusive right to attack her husband.”

"But, certainly not her children's right to attack their father,” she added.

The expert went on to talk about Harry's attacks on William, saying, "I think he's realised he's gone too far with William and he's said more than enough."

"To my mind, the whole of Spare was a pretty good attack on his brother,” Seward said.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry penned that William physically attacked him and “knocked” him to the floor during an argument in 2019.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the father-of-two claimed. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”

"I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

