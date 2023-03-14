Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion

Rob Lowe and his youngest son, John Owen Lowe, 28, will be seen together this month in ‘Unstable’.

The young actor spoke about getting compared to his famous dad:

“The number of times I got compared to my dad, and the number of times he was brought up in conversation, made me so uncomfortable that I wanted to move as far away from that as possible,”.

While John Owen tried to make a career in stem cell research and finance, he admitted he could not ignore the urge to explore acting. It’s no surprise then that he is set to appear Netflix’s Unstable starring himself and his dad.

The Parks and Recreation actor and son also addressed the term and phenomenon 'Nepo baby'.

The term became popular in 2022 after internet user Meriem Derradji tweeted about Maude actors Apatow, daughter of director Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, being cast in Euphoria. The term has negative connotations.

“My take is, there is a healthy conversation in there somewhere,” John Owen told Men’s Health.

“I’m always more than willing—and I think it’s important—to acknowledge that I did have opportunities that other people didn’t have. I did get that foot in the door that most people don’t, and for that I’m grateful. And what is also true is that after getting that foot in the door, you do have to prove yourself. There’s a difference between children of nepotism who have just been platformed and coasted on that and the ones who have worked hard and care about what they do.”

On the other hand, Rob said: “I’m just saying, are you telling me that the world would be better off if Kirk Douglas didn’t have Michael Douglas?”

