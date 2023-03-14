 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Rob Lowe, son address Nepo Baby notion
Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion

Rob Lowe and his youngest son, John Owen Lowe, 28, will be seen together this month in ‘Unstable’.

The young actor spoke about getting compared to his famous dad:

“The number of times I got compared to my dad, and the number of times he was brought up in conversation, made me so uncomfortable that I wanted to move as far away from that as possible,”.

While John Owen tried to make a career in stem cell research and finance, he admitted he could not ignore the urge to explore acting. It’s no surprise then that he is set to appear Netflix’s Unstable starring himself and his dad.

The Parks and Recreation actor and son also addressed the term and phenomenon 'Nepo baby'.

The term became popular in 2022 after internet user Meriem Derradji tweeted about Maude actors Apatow, daughter of director Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, being cast in Euphoria. The term has negative connotations.

“My take is, there is a healthy conversation in there somewhere,” John Owen told Men’s Health.

“I’m always more than willing—and I think it’s important—to acknowledge that I did have opportunities that other people didn’t have. I did get that foot in the door that most people don’t, and for that I’m grateful. And what is also true is that after getting that foot in the door, you do have to prove yourself. There’s a difference between children of nepotism who have just been platformed and coasted on that and the ones who have worked hard and care about what they do.”

On the other hand, Rob said: “I’m just saying, are you telling me that the world would be better off if Kirk Douglas didn’t have Michael Douglas?”

More From Entertainment:

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary
Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023
Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance

Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance
‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama
Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars
Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’

Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’
K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback

K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback
Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment

Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment
Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral

Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row
Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour

Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour
Dwayne Johnson explains Henry Cavill's DC exit with football team example

Dwayne Johnson explains Henry Cavill's DC exit with football team example