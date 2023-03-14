Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance

Kris Jenner turned to social media to celebrate her daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s glam appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

The Kardashian-Jenner momager, 67, who is making headlines for her stunning appearance in Meghan Trainor's Mother, took to Instagram and dropped pictures and videos of her daughters, Kylie and Kendall – all decked up for the glam Hollywood event.

Kris captioned the post, “These two @kendalljenner and @kyliejenner at the @vanityfair #Oscar Party last night! #VanityFair," along with two heart emoticons.

The Kardashians star also added the names of the people who styled Kendall and Kylie.

Kylie, 25, dazzled in a Maison Margiela silver-shimmery body hugging gown. While Kendall, 27, dropped jaws in a Vintage 2008 Jean Paul Gaultier golden gown.

Kris also shared their individual red carpet entries. The sibling duo also posed for fun pictures together behind the scenes.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also gave her fans a glimpse inside the star-studded party. She posted a clip of her and sister Kendall holding hands and walking into the venue while looking back at the camera.