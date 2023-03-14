 
Christine McGuinness reveals she's sexually abused as a child in autism documentary

Christine McGuinness has recently revealed that she’s being sexually abused as a child in her new documentary, Unmasking My Autism.

In the documentary, which will broadcast on BBC One on March 15, Christine explained how women with autism have suffered from domestic or sexual violence in relationships, via Independent.

“I experienced that and I didn’t speak up, and I wonder if I never said it because I was autistic,” said the TV personality, who was reportedly diagnosed with the condition in 2021.

The model continued, “Was it me? Would a neurotypical woman have said something? Is it my fault? How did I find myself there? All of those questions.”

Reflecting on her teenage life, Christine disclosed, “It’s something I experienced when I was a teenager, and then when I met my husband [Take Me Out Presenter Paddy McGuinness], that was a time where I felt very safe and I wonder that’s why I stayed in that relationship for 15 years.”

Christine, who shares three children, all of whom have autism, with Paddy explained, “My relationships before Patrick were not very good.”

“I’d say they were all pretty bad experiences. I don’t know how to say it. Before Patrick, I had been sexually abused,” commented the reality star.

She recalled, “I was raped. I used to pray, and it’s sad now when I think about it, I’d pray every night that I wouldn’t wake up in the morning. I just didn’t want to live, just because it was so awful. It was just awful.”

Talking about her split from Paddy after her autism diagnosis, the media personality added, “I know that I’ve stayed in a place where I was probably unhappy because it was safe and I don’t like change and ultimately I wanted to keep my family together.”

