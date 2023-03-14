 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan speaks of Prince Harry, Meghan's 'plan' about King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Piers Morgan speaks of Prince Harry, Meghans plan about King Charles coronation

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has revealed alleged plan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about King Charles III's coronation, claiming the Sussexes want to spend time around "real royals" at the historic event.

Morgan also accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of attempting to make "everything the royals do about them".

"We used to watch Dallas and Dynasty here in the UK and we used to think 'these people are so ridiculous, they're rich, they're entitled, they're spoiled, there's always a drama', now we have our royal family and they're behaving exactly the same way," Piers Morgan raged on Fox News.

He continued: "I think we're all, probably like you, getting a little bit tired of the Meghan and Harry rodeo which seems to try and make everything the royals do about them.

"Let's be clear, Archie is three years old, Lilibet is one. They're way too young - in my estimation, having four kids - to be stuck in an abbey watching a Coronation bang on for hours on end. I think it would be ridiculous for them to be there."

The former Good Morning Britain's has host also claimed that the California-based couple wanted to attend the Coronation to "make money off the back of it".

He said: "What we know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that they will always want to have as much time around the real royals - the A-listers - as they can get so they can make money off the back of it. We've seen that with the Netflix documentary, the book and so on. So I suspect Meghan and Harry will want their kids their simply because it shows their own expanded, titled royal rival family."

Harry and Meghan need to remain royals more than the royal family need them, according to reputation and crisis management expert Edward Coram-James. He believes believes it would be beneficial to the Sussexes to continue to latch onto the Firm.

More From Entertainment:

'Scream VI' actor Jenna Ortega talks on her character Tara's romance with Chad

'Scream VI' actor Jenna Ortega talks on her character Tara's romance with Chad

Paris Hilton speaks up about her abortion and living in spotlight in a new memoir

Paris Hilton speaks up about her abortion and living in spotlight in a new memoir
David Schwimmer elaborates on why he has signed up for Celebrity Bake Off show

David Schwimmer elaborates on why he has signed up for Celebrity Bake Off show
Jin from BTS makes special request to fans while in the military

Jin from BTS makes special request to fans while in the military
Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez tears up over a fan’s story

Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez tears up over a fan’s story
Beomgyu from the K-pop group TXT speaks about his love for music

Beomgyu from the K-pop group TXT speaks about his love for music
Jisoo from Blackpink comes out with stunning new debut teaser

Jisoo from Blackpink comes out with stunning new debut teaser
K-pop group Stray Kids hit 300 million views with 'Back Door'

K-pop group Stray Kids hit 300 million views with 'Back Door'
Ashley Graham addresses viral Hugh Grant’s awkward interview at Oscars 2023

Ashley Graham addresses viral Hugh Grant’s awkward interview at Oscars 2023
Mina from K-pop group Twice speaks about her friendship with Blackpink’s Lisa

Mina from K-pop group Twice speaks about her friendship with Blackpink’s Lisa
Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary
Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday tribute to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday tribute to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz