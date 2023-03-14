Piers Morgan speaks of Prince Harry, Meghan's 'plan' about King Charles coronation

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has revealed alleged plan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about King Charles III's coronation, claiming the Sussexes want to spend time around "real royals" at the historic event.

Morgan also accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of attempting to make "everything the royals do about them".

"We used to watch Dallas and Dynasty here in the UK and we used to think 'these people are so ridiculous, they're rich, they're entitled, they're spoiled, there's always a drama', now we have our royal family and they're behaving exactly the same way," Piers Morgan raged on Fox News.



He continued: "I think we're all, probably like you, getting a little bit tired of the Meghan and Harry rodeo which seems to try and make everything the royals do about them.

"Let's be clear, Archie is three years old, Lilibet is one. They're way too young - in my estimation, having four kids - to be stuck in an abbey watching a Coronation bang on for hours on end. I think it would be ridiculous for them to be there."

The former Good Morning Britain's has host also claimed that the California-based couple wanted to attend the Coronation to "make money off the back of it".

He said: "What we know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that they will always want to have as much time around the real royals - the A-listers - as they can get so they can make money off the back of it. We've seen that with the Netflix documentary, the book and so on. So I suspect Meghan and Harry will want their kids their simply because it shows their own expanded, titled royal rival family."

Harry and Meghan need to remain royals more than the royal family need them, according to reputation and crisis management expert Edward Coram-James. He believes believes it would be beneficial to the Sussexes to continue to latch onto the Firm.