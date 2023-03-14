Prince Harry's past looks set to haunt him again

Prince Harry's life's self-confessed 'biggest mistake' will reportedly be recreated in the upcoming sixth season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown.

In the last season of The Crown, the Duke of Sussex's character will reportedly appear wearing a Nazi uniform to recreate the Duke's blunder. A Netflix insider, in an interview, has revealed.

The moment, which Prince Harry has previously called ‘one of the biggest mistakes of my life,' is the night the then 20-year-old Harry attended a “native and colonial” fancy dress-themed party where he dressed as a member of Rommel’s Afrika Korps.



The misguided costume saw king Charles' younger son wearing a red armband branded with the swastika symbol on his arm, a choice that saw a media outlet run the headline “Harry The Nazi” just two days later in January 2005.

Following the 2005 reports, the royal family quickly issued an apology on behalf of the young prince, who rarely spoke publicly about the incident until recently.

At the time Harry briefly said: "I've learnt my lesson. I'm very sorry if I offended anybody. I'd like to put it in the past now. What's done is done. I regret it. Maybe it was a sign of my own immaturity. Something like that I will never do again. It was a stupid thing to do."

It was brought up more recently during his and Meghan's six-part docuseries on the streaming service where the Duke described his “shame” over the costume.

Harry, in the docuseries, referred to the moment as 'one of the biggest mistakes' of his life. He said, “It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right."

“It is one of the most shameful incidents in Harry’s life and one that he finally addressed in December. Older generations will remember The Sun’s ‘Harry The Nazi’ story and photo but this past episode in Harry’s life may come as news to Netflix’s many younger viewers," a Netflix insider told The Sun.

"In more recent times, Harry has made claims about racism in the UK and unconscious bias in the Royal Family on Netflix. It is kind of ironic that Netflix is the one to bring up this incident," they added.