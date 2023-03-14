Jennifer Garner shares interesting book recommendation about female teenagers

Jennifer Garner has recently recommended a book that focuses on the lives of female teenagers.



On Monday, the Alias star took to Instagram Story where she gave a shoutout to Dr Lisa Damour who wrote The Emotional Lives of Teenagers.

The Adam Project actress could be seen wearing a cardigan sweater while holding a book as she shared her views about the book.

Expressing her gratitude, Jennifer said, “Thank you Dr Damour for writing this and for putting it out in this world and for spending your time and energy to focus on this time of life and development.”

“And for helping unlock the secrets of teenagerhood for parents,” continued the actress.

The Daredevil star further stated, “If you want to know more about this book, two of my favourite podcasts have had on Dr Damour recently.”

“Raising Good Humans, my favourite parenting podcast and Kelly Corrigan Wonders. Both entrees into why this book is so important,” explained Jennifer.

In the end, the actress urged her fans and followers to “please listen, please read” this book.