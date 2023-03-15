 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice

King Charles has been praised for his latest decisions by a senior British journalist.

GB News presenter Dan Wootton said  King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice.

He said, "After initially deciding against it, he has now fulfilled the late Queen and Prince Philip’s wishes and made Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh."

He added, "With Andrew and Harry out of the picture, the Royal Family needs some solid workers."

King Charles has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation after evicting them from their London home.

Despite his decision against the couple, Prince Harry did not criticize his father in latest media appearance.

Some royal experts thinks due to the King's decisions the relationship between Harry and the royal family are defrosting.

More From Entertainment:

Welcome accorded to Prince Edward shows SNP are losing the plot?

Welcome accorded to Prince Edward shows SNP are losing the plot?

Prince William in 'heir mode' was shocked 'Spare' Harry was not 'obeying' him

Prince William in 'heir mode' was shocked 'Spare' Harry was not 'obeying' him
'Piping hot' Prince William complained about 'abrasive' Meghan to Harry

'Piping hot' Prince William complained about 'abrasive' Meghan to Harry
Meghan Markle 'suing' decision was 'vehemently' opposed by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'suing' decision was 'vehemently' opposed by King Charles
Meghan Markle was portrayed 'less loving' towards father by 'editors'

Meghan Markle was portrayed 'less loving' towards father by 'editors'
Meghan Markle was 'defenseless' as letter to Thomas Markle leaked

Meghan Markle was 'defenseless' as letter to Thomas Markle leaked
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: discouraged players revitalized by team love

'Ted Lasso' Season 3: discouraged players revitalized by team love
Jennifer Garner shares interesting book recommendation about female teenagers

Jennifer Garner shares interesting book recommendation about female teenagers
Prince Harry's past looks set to haunt him again

Prince Harry's past looks set to haunt him again
Zara Tindall spotted enjoying outing with Prince Harry's former close confidante

Zara Tindall spotted enjoying outing with Prince Harry's former close confidante
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for going from 'farcical to pathetic'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for going from 'farcical to pathetic'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seem to be an easy target for comedians

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seem to be an easy target for comedians