Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Harry and Meghan wanted Palace to announce royal titles for their children

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Harry and Meghan wanted Palace to announce royal titles for their children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted the Palace to announce Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's new titles, said a royal expert.

Ingrid Seward, the editor of Majesty magazine, said this did not happen because "wanting the perks without the responsibility never works".

She said the couple were left to announce the changes to their children's titles themselves so "they couldn't complain  if Buckingham Palace went ahead and did so."

The titles for the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were announced after the christening of Lilibet.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ms Seward  said, "Archie and Lilibet have been allowed to use this style since their great-grandmother died, but their parents have chosen not to until now."

She added, "How interesting they waited six months to do this. They were hoping the Palace would jump the gun and announce it before they did. No such luck."

The expert said, "Buckingham Palace left their website intact and allowed the Sussexes to make the move themselves so they couldn’t complain."

