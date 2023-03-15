 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles' latest decision about future events angers Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

King Charles latest decision about future events angers Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew fell out of favor with the royal family when he was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke of York was stripped of his royal patronages after the scandal.

A royal commentator has claimed that Andrew is apparently furious at his brother King Charles’s decision to ban him from future royal events.

According to express.co.uk, Hilary Fordwich believes the Duke of York can have few complaints given the controversy over his friendship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Commenting on reports that reports that Andrew may be banned from wearing his ceremonial robes for Charles’ coronation, he said both Charles and Prince William preferred to keep Andrew "away from public engagements in general”, adding: “This has resulted in him being purportedly ‘furious’ at not being able to play a part."

"He believes it is he who is being disrespected and being dictated over something he is fully entitled to wear."

The comments came a couple of days after it was reported that Prince Andrew has been left none of his mother Queen Elizabeth's fortune.

More From Entertainment:

'Rust' case: Another victory for Alec Baldwin as special prosecutor resigns

'Rust' case: Another victory for Alec Baldwin as special prosecutor resigns
Princess Diana's former aide advise Harry against attending King Charles coronation

Princess Diana's former aide advise Harry against attending King Charles coronation

Harry and Meghan wanted Palace to announce royal titles for their children

Harry and Meghan wanted Palace to announce royal titles for their children

Prince Harry showed Meghan Markle 'bruises' despite promise to Prince William

Prince Harry showed Meghan Markle 'bruises' despite promise to Prince William
Welcome accorded to Prince Edward shows SNP are losing the plot?

Welcome accorded to Prince Edward shows SNP are losing the plot?

'King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice'

'King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice'
Prince William in 'heir mode' was shocked 'Spare' Harry was not 'obeying' him

Prince William in 'heir mode' was shocked 'Spare' Harry was not 'obeying' him
'Piping hot' Prince William complained about 'abrasive' Meghan to Harry

'Piping hot' Prince William complained about 'abrasive' Meghan to Harry
Meghan Markle 'suing' decision was 'vehemently' opposed by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'suing' decision was 'vehemently' opposed by King Charles
Meghan Markle was portrayed 'less loving' towards father by 'editors'

Meghan Markle was portrayed 'less loving' towards father by 'editors'
Meghan Markle was 'defenseless' as letter to Thomas Markle leaked

Meghan Markle was 'defenseless' as letter to Thomas Markle leaked
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: discouraged players revitalized by team love

'Ted Lasso' Season 3: discouraged players revitalized by team love