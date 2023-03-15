 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One': First poster Out Now

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Tom Cruise claims that the motorbike stunt that he did for the poster shoot was his 'most dangerous attempt'

The most-loved actor of Hollywood Tom Cruise is all set to amuse fans and audience with another Mission Impossible sequel after impressing them with his fantastic performance in Top Gun: Maverick.

Ever since the seventh installment; Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One has been announced, it has created a buzz all over social media. It has become the much-anticipated film of 2023.

Earlier today, the makers finally dropped the first poster with a caption that read: “Here’s the official poster for #MissionImpossible-Dead Reckoning Part One starring @TomCruise. Only in theatres July 2023.”

The poster of the new sequel leaves one with Goosebumps as Tom can be seen flying in the sky along with a motorcycle.

The Jack Reacher actor, who is known to perform each and every stunt in the film himself, has once again left fans stunned with his outstanding motorcycle stunt that he practically performed himself.

Previously, the makers also shared the behind the scenes video of the poster shoot. In the BTS, the 60-year old actor can be seen riding a motorbike from high cliff. He himself claimed in the beginning of the video that this is the most dangerous stunt he has ever attempted.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is a spy thriller film that is a sequel to the 2018 Mission Impossible – Fallout. The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is slated to release on July 14, 2023, reports Indiatoday. 

