 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves had THIS to say to fan’s proposal at ‘John Wick 4’ screening

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Keanu Reeves had THIS to say to fan’s proposal at ‘John Wick 4’ screening
Keanu Reeves had THIS to say to fan’s proposal at ‘John Wick 4’ screening

Keanu Reeves had the perfect response to a fan who proposed to him during the Q&A of special screening of his upcoming action-thriller sequel John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday, March 12th, 2023, at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

According to Variety, after Reeves said that he kept the titular assassin’s watch and wedding ring from the previous films, someone from the crowd shouted, “I’ll marry you!”

Reeves quickly delivered the perfect comeback, responding, “Yeah, be careful what you wish for.”

The Speed star has never married but has dated fellow celebrities over the years including Sofia Coppola, Winona Ryder and Claire Forlani. He is currently in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant, via People.

The couple made their red-carpet debut in November of 2019. Soon after, a source told People they started dating earlier that year, “but have wanted to keep it quiet.”

The insider added, “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

At the event, Constantine alum was also quick with the quips when another fan commented on his seeming ability to never age. “Yeah man, I age,” he remarked, per the outlet. “I really—I age. It’s happening, man.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theatres on Friday, March 24th, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton going missing after Commonwealth service is ‘textbook princess-ing’

Kate Middleton going missing after Commonwealth service is ‘textbook princess-ing’
T.J. Holmes prepares to start new life with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes prepares to start new life with Amy Robach
Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him

Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him
Kate Middleton leaves royal fans confused with latest move

Kate Middleton leaves royal fans confused with latest move
'All Quiet on the Western Front' director Edward Berger works on new Netflix series

'All Quiet on the Western Front' director Edward Berger works on new Netflix series
Prince Harry ‘disparage’ birthright he’s ‘desperate to cling to’

Prince Harry ‘disparage’ birthright he’s ‘desperate to cling to’
Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked charges

Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked charges
Kate Middleton slammed for prioritizing George, Charlotte, Louis, over King Charles

Kate Middleton slammed for prioritizing George, Charlotte, Louis, over King Charles
Princess Leonor to start military training

Princess Leonor to start military training
Gisele Bündchen hangs out with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen hangs out with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica
Khloe Kardashian drops cryptic message after she was slammed for hailing Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian drops cryptic message after she was slammed for hailing Tristan Thompson
Megan Fox’s friends think she and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘likely over’ soon

Megan Fox’s friends think she and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘likely over’ soon