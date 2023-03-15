T.J. Holmes prepares to start new life with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes is making his relationship with her Good Morning America colleague Amy Robach formal as he sets to propose to her.



After the affair scandal at ABC, the ousted stars reportedly talked about exchanging vows.

Now, the former CNN correspondent is set to make their love official.

“T.J. can’t wait to start his new life with Amy. He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee,” snitched an insider to RadarOnline.

“You don’t blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain,” despite losing their anchor gigs.

Previously, Robach and Holmes were reportedly not in a rush to get engaged or moved in together.

According to The U.S. Sun, the duo is "absolutely in love," but they are "taking things slow for now."

The insider disclosed, "Their worlds have changed dramatically since this all came to light, and it's a lot to get used to.

"Right now, they are enjoying their time together and adjusting to their new normal."

The couple is firmly committed to each other; however, an insider claimed that "there are no immediate plans to move in together or to get engaged.

"They have a lot on their plates as they figure out their next steps and adjust to things."