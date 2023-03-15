 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

T.J. Holmes prepares to start new life with Amy Robach

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

T.J. Holmes prepares to start new life with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes is making his relationship with her Good Morning America colleague Amy Robach formal as he sets to propose to her.

After the affair scandal at ABC, the ousted stars reportedly talked about exchanging vows.

Now, the former CNN correspondent is set to make their love official.

“T.J. can’t wait to start his new life with Amy. He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee,” snitched an insider to RadarOnline.

“You don’t blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain,” despite losing their anchor gigs.

Previously, Robach and Holmes were reportedly not in a rush to get engaged or moved in together.

According to The U.S. Sun, the duo is "absolutely in love," but they are "taking things slow for now."

The insider disclosed, "Their worlds have changed dramatically since this all came to light, and it's a lot to get used to.

"Right now, they are enjoying their time together and adjusting to their new normal."

The couple is firmly committed to each other; however, an insider claimed that "there are no immediate plans to move in together or to get engaged.

"They have a lot on their plates as they figure out their next steps and adjust to things."

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him

Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him
Kate Middleton leaves royal fans confused with latest move

Kate Middleton leaves royal fans confused with latest move
Keanu Reeves had THIS to say to fan’s proposal at ‘John Wick 4’ screening

Keanu Reeves had THIS to say to fan’s proposal at ‘John Wick 4’ screening
'All Quiet on the Western Front' director Edward Berger works on new Netflix series

'All Quiet on the Western Front' director Edward Berger works on new Netflix series
Prince Harry ‘disparage’ birthright he’s ‘desperate to cling to’

Prince Harry ‘disparage’ birthright he’s ‘desperate to cling to’
Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked charges

Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked charges
Kate Middleton slammed for prioritizing George, Charlotte, Louis, over King Charles

Kate Middleton slammed for prioritizing George, Charlotte, Louis, over King Charles
Princess Leonor to start military training

Princess Leonor to start military training
Gisele Bündchen hangs out with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen hangs out with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica
Khloe Kardashian drops cryptic message after she was slammed for hailing Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian drops cryptic message after she was slammed for hailing Tristan Thompson
Megan Fox’s friends think she and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘likely over’ soon

Megan Fox’s friends think she and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘likely over’ soon